RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

