Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.