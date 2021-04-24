Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

NPI opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$28.76 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

