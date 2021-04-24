Raymond James Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Strong-Buy

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.70 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

