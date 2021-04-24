Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

