Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

