Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,160.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

RDI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

