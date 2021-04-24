reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 36.1% Lower This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $23,091.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00650010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.06 or 0.07724615 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,303 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

