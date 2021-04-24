Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.