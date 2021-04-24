Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

