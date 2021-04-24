Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.82. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

