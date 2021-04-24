Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $37.86.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

