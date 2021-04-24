Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

