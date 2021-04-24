Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

STL opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

