Restart Energy MWAT Achieves Market Cap of $10.69 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $138,666.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars.

