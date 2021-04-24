Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.66

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

