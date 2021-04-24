Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $209.30 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.