Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $146.45 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

