Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

