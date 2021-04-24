Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,424 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

