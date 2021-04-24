Rexel’s (RXEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RXEEY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Rexel has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.