RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

