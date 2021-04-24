RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

