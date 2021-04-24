RFG Advisory LLC Invests $319,000 in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PAVmed by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in PAVmed by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAVM opened at $4.71 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.