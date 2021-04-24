RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 520,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.38 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

