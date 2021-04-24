RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.17.

RNG opened at $322.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $215.05 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

