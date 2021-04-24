RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get RingCentral alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $322.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $215.05 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.