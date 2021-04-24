Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,683.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,467.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

