Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $160.08 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $160,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $188.88. 925,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,310. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.63 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.