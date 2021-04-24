Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 3.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of Five Below worth $282,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.64. 519,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,130. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

