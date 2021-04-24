Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $90,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 570,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

