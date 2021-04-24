Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,033,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,745. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $336.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average is $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

