Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price raised by Truist to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

RHI stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

