Robert W. Baird Downgrades PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $165.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

