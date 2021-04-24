Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

