Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.79. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.72.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.