Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$5.71. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 161,152 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.63 million and a PE ratio of 17.29.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.