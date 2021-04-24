Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €87.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €86.31 ($101.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

