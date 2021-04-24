Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 413.63.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

