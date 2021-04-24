Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $216.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

