Royal Gold’s (RGLD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.45.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.