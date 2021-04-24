Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.58

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 3560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

