Royal Vopak to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOPKY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

