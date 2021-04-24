RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.23 ($61.44).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.