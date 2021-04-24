Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 9.2% Higher

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.35. 11,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,644,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.