Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.