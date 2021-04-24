S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

