S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.