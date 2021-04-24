S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

