S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $342.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $352.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.